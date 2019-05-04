Apple Airpods found working perfectly in user's stomach News oi-Karan Sharma Man accidentally swallowed Apple AirPod while sleeping, but the device is still working.

Apple products are really reliable in terms of build, and this point is proven by a Taiwanese man who has accidentally swallowed his Apple AirPods. But this is not the point, the point is the AirPods are still working stomach irrespective of all the food and fluid. At first, it was very difficult for us to believe this but there is medical evidence to this incident.

We don't know how he managed to swallow one accidentally. The news was reported by Dail mail and according to the report, the Taiwanese man name Ben Hsu fell asleep while using his pair of AirPods in his ear, when he woke up he didn't find them. Then he started tracking the device using his iPhone tracking feature.

He noticed that the device was around him only in the same room he can hear the beeping sound of the device around him only.

The report quoted him as saying, "I checked under my blanket and looked around but couldn't find it - then I realised the sound was coming from my stomach."

Later he went to the hospital where he went through an x-ray and confirmed by the doctors that the AirPod is located in his stomach. Doctors suggested him that surgery can be plan B if the situation wouldn't resolve naturally.

"The battery was still at 41 per cent! It was incredible," he said, calling his experience with the Apple product 'magical."

This might be the first case in when a user has swallowed his Apple AirPods and the fun fact is it's still working. Let's see how soon this user will get rid of the AirPod which is in his stomach and how. So next time you sleep with your AirPods do remember this incident.