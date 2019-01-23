ENGLISH

Apple announces “The Shot On iPhone Challenge”: Here's how to participate

Apple has announced its iPhone photo competition for all its users. Here's how to take part in it.

    Apple has announced its iPhone photo competition for all its users. Under this competition, users need to submit the most stunning images captured by them on their iPhones. The competition will be held from January 22 to February 7, 2019. Apple is searching for some outstanding pictures for its "Shot on iPhone Challenge". So if you are interested in photography then you can use your skills and take part in this competition.

    A panel of judges from Apple will be responsible for reviewing the images submitted from worldwide users. This team will select 10 winning photos, and announced the winners in February. The winning photos will be featured on billboards in some selected cities, as well as on Apple online stores and retail stores.

    How to Enter

    To enter the Shot On iPhone Challenge ("Contest"), upload the best photograph that you've taken on your iPhone within the six months preceding the start of the Contest Period (defined below) (the "Photo") and Tweet, post, email or upload it,
    as applicable, with the hashtag #ShotoniPhone for Twitter or Instagram and #ShotoniPhone# or the Chinese localized hashtag #⽤iPhone #for Weibo, along with information indicating which iPhone model was used in the image caption.

    Rules

    Photos can come straight from your iPhone or edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app, or with third-party software. If edited, you must state what apps or filters
    you used in the image comment. No hardware other than your iPhone may be used for taking the picture. All entry information and Photos shall be collectively referred to herein as the "Submissions" or each as a "Submission."

    Read More About: apple iphone challenge news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
