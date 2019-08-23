Apple Expected To Launch 2019 iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods And HomePods: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple is known for maintaining the secrecy of its products before the launch. Every year, the company launches a wide range of products in September and this year also it is expected to do the same. However, Bloomberg claims that a source from Apple has confirmed them some information about the upcoming Apple products.

According to the report, Apple is planning to launch a series of devices this time. The company will launch the new iPhone, two Pro models of the iPhone, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, two iPad Pros, an affordable iPad, an improved AirPods, and a new HomePod.

If this piece of information turns out to be true then users will get to see the launch of all the products on September 10. The company is said to reveal the iOS 13, iPadOS, and the macOS Catalina at the event. This OS update will bring some major changes to the Apple operating systems.

The report also suggests that the Mac Pro and the Pro XDR display will arrive with the Apple TV+ and its Arcade game subscription services very soon.

Apple iPhones With Improved Face Recognition As per Bloomberg, the upcoming Apple iPhone will be powered by an Apple Bionic A13 chipset which carries a new AMX module. This new addition will help in delivering more accuracy in face recognition and computer vision applications. Computer vision will be an update to the Face ID and will allow users to peek at their phone on the desk and it will unlock. Moreover, the unlock process will also be improved with the update. Improved iPhone Cameras In earlier leaks, it has already been claimed that the pro models of the iPhone will sport triple rear cameras, and XR replacement model will sport dual-rear cameras. The Bloomberg report suggests that the upcoming iPhone models will feature improved camera sensors with better low light modes, video capabilities, and it will also support real-time background replacement. iPhone Reverse Wireless Charging Support It has also been claimed that the upcoming iPhone models will feature reverse wireless charging support. This will allow users to charge their Apple iPods via their iPhones, similar to what Samsung included with the Galaxy S10. Upgraded MacBook And iPad The report claims that Apple is planning to revamp the MacBook Pro with a bigger 16-inch display. This will be going to be the largest Apple MacBook after the discontinuation of the 17-inch MacBook back in 2012. Coming to the iPad, the company is said to be working on a new entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display. The iPad Pro models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display will receive a camera and processor upgrade. 2019 AirPods And HomePod Moreover, the Bloomberg report suggests that the new AirPods will feature waterproof technology, noise-cancellation. However, the AirPods will not arrive this year. Apple is also said to launch an affordable HomePod which is also set to be launch by next year.

