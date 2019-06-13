Apple Eyeing On Intel To Acquire Its 5G Modem Business In Germany — Everything You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Cupertino tech giant is seeking an opportunity to acquire Intel's Germany based modem business to build its own modem. According to the report, the information is claimed by some of the internal sources who are familiar to Apple's intention. Intel is also interested to sell off a part of its modem business.

The company is planning to sell the modem business which is situated in Germany. Back in 2011 Intel acquire Infineon for $1.4 billion in Germany and later its become the heart of the business. The engineers who wrapped up that division was the one who use to make chips form iPhones around 10 years back. That also be a reason for Apple to acquire the Germany modem business.

However, this is not the first time the intentions of Apple for acquiring Intel has been reported. Earlier Intel has also confirmed CNET that some companies have a significant interest in their 5G modem business, but it has not revealed any name.

"We have hired outside advisers to help us assess strategic options for our wireless 5G phone business," an Intel spokesman Told Apple Insider. "We have created value both in our portfolio of wireless modem products and in our intellectual property. We have received significant interest in the business but have nothing more to say at this time."

But later Intel left the 5G smartphone modem business and CEO Bob Swan told The Wall Street Journal that Apple and Qualcomm have ended legal terms and lawsuits and both the companies have come together to work of 5G modems for phones. Apple iPhone is expected to arrive with Qualcomm's 5G modem in 2020.