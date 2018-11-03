Apple to source new Intel chips for its 5G iPhone

If the new report is to be believed, Apple will be releasing its 5G iPhone in 2020. The company is said to leverage Intel's 8161 5G modem chip for its 2020 flagship. Intel will be the only provider for iPhone modems.

Intel is tipped to be working on 8060 modems which will be used for testing of the 5G iPhone. The new chipset will be made using Intel's 10-nanometer process, which amplifies the transistor density for more speed and efficiency.

The report also suggests that Apple isn't happy with heat dissipation issues caused by the modem 8060 chips. Verizon and AT&T in the U.S. will depend on the millimeter-wave spectrum to connect an initial lot of 5G phones.

Rumor has it that Apple is in talks with MediaTek about potentially supplying the chips. This could be an alternative if Intel fails to deliver. The first batch of 5G handsets will debut at the Mobile World Congress show next February. Major OEMs such as Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi will be among the firms to Qualcomm chips with 5G support.

Speaking at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said the company is expecting "at least two major flagships" with the 5G radio next year.

Qualcomm is also said to be working with OnePlus to incorporate its 5G technology. The new connectivity feature could arrive with OnePlus 7.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has also confirmed that the company has a 5G foldable smartphone in works. Yu said: "We are working on foldable phones. Foldable phones with 5G."