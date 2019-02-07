Apple facing lawsuit for delibrately disabling iPhone chargers via iOS update

Apple is been in the news headline for quite a while for all the wrong reasons. Recently a lawsuit was filed against the company for FaceTime bug. Now it has been reported that Apple is facing yet another lawsuit for deliberately disabled old iPhone chargers through iOS updates which are forcing users to purchase a new iPhone and boost the company's sale.

If your iPhone shows you a pop-up "This accessory may not be supported" when you connect your iPhone to a charger, then you might be also a victim of this update. According to a MacRumors report, California resident Monica Emerson filed a complaint against the tech giant via a law firm this week. The company is accused of releasing an iOS update which was "specifically designed and programmed to reject old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones."

Emerson bought an iPhone 7 back in September 2016 and started using it with the box charger, she didn't face any issue until October 2017, when her charger stopped working and started showing the alert "this accessory may not be supported."

This alert is basically a part of Apple's system which protects the devices from aftermarket accessories. Emerson believed that thousands of other customer are also facing this same issue and forced to buy new chargers or phones. As a result, Emerson is suing Apple for damages, unfair business practices, fraud, and other violations of California laws.

Recently a lawsuit was also filed in the District Court of Northern California, accusing that the tech giant Apple lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max smartphones by counting non-screen areas like the notch and the corners of the display. The two plaintiffs filed the suit against the company seeking class-action status, according to the report.

Let's see how Apple is going to deal with all these lawsuits, and what solution it will come up with.

