Apple introduces new UI, Speech and Vision tests with ResearchKit 2 in iOS 12

Apple had made an announcement at the WWDC 2018 that it will soon be rolling out some interesting features along with some key changes in the ResearchKit open source framework for medical research. But, the Cupertino tech giant hadn't revealed much information back then. Now, Apple has disclosed that all the key changes which were introduced as a part of the ResearchKit 2.0 will be available for the iOS 12. The new features of the Research Kit 2.0 included new UI elements along with the speech and vision test and others.

The new changes that come in effect with the iOS 12 include new design elements including thin fonts with bold headers, white capsule sections on a gray background along with the command buttons that are now automatically aligned at the bottom of the screen. Also, the positioning of tools in the previous ResearchKit versions are now replaced with a card-like interface in the updated version.

The ResearchKit 2.0 has added support for a whole new set of tests which will allow the developers to collect more information by using different tools. Following are the new medical assessment measures that are introduced with

the ResearchKit 2:

• PDF Viewer: The ResearchKit 2 has an integrated PDF which allows the users to find, edit and share PDF files

• Speech Recognition: The ResearchKit 2 comes along with two new speech tests which will allow the developers and researchers to analyze the speech capabilities of test subjects in silent as well as noisy surroundings

• Amsler Grid: Apple has designed this test for analyzing the optical well-being (eye vision) of the users.

• Audio Tests: The ReasearchKit 2 also introduces a new test which employs the dBHL (Hughson Westlake ) Tone Audiometry method in order to assess the hearing levels of users. An Environmental SPL Meter test has also been introduced for recording data in noisy surroundings.