Apple iOS 12 update is all about Digital health and ARkit enhancements

Apple is working towards announcing a number of updates which is expected to be made during the WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) that is going to take place next week. It is also expected that Apple will be releasing the next major updates for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The company could also make some improvements to its digital assistant Siri.

It is still not clear that what all improvements and announcements Apple will make during the WWDC 2018. However, as per some reports from Beebom, it is being speculated that Apple will bring some changes for the company's operating system iOS. As per the report, a number of people who are familiar with the matter suggest that the Apple iOS upgrade this year will majorly be focused an initiative called Digital health apart from some enhancements in the ARKit.

It is being reported that unlike the earlier software announcements that were made by Apple this update majorly focuses on making the Apple devices a critical part of a user's everyday life. However, this year Apple will also focus on a number of tools that will help the users to disconnect from its platform.

As per the sources, Apple engineers are working on developing Digital Health initiative which will help the users to keep a tab on how much time they have spent interacting with the devices along with some apps. Further, the details will be added to a menu within the Settings app on iOS 12. With this Apple is expecting its user to utilize the information in order for them to choose a healthy lifestyle.

Over the last few months, Apple devices have been criticized by the users due to its addictive nature. Following this Apple is aiming towards helping the users to overcome their 'addiction' with the help of Digital Health tools. It is also worth noting the fact that Google has also announced similar tools during the Google I/O 2018 developer conference. Google has also introduced a Dashboard for the smartphones that helps a user to easily monitor their interactions with the device and reminding them to take a break.

Also, when it comes to the AR enhancements, then it is being reported that Apple is planning to highlight the advancements that Apple has made in the augmented reality sectors by upgrading its tools for both the iPhone and iPads. The newly released software is named ARKit 2.0. The ARKit 2.0 will introduce a new mode that is said to allow the users to play AR games when connected in a same virtual reality environment.