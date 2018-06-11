Apple iOS 12 will allow Indian users to report spam SMS and calls to TRAI

Apple had recently introduced its iOS 12 during the WWDC 2018 developer conference. The iOS 12 was announced with a whole new bunch of improvements and features for its mobile OS. Apple had also silently made some changes which the company had not announced officially during the WWDC 2018. The new updated feature will help the users reducing the number of spam calls they receive on their iPhones.

It seems that the scuffle between Apple and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over the spam reporting has come to end. This is following Apple's introduction of the native support for spam calls and SMS reporting on iOS 12. The Cupertino tech giant has also updated its documentation on the developer website in order to reflect this change.

The users who are unaware of the past scenario, we would like to add that TRAI has been trying to convince Apple from a long time to let the spam reporting 'Do Not Disturb' to be listed on Apple's App Store. However, the Cupertino tech giant had then rejected the app from the App Store stating concerns related to privacy concerns and the situation since then has worsened. Apple had then stated that it will be activating the third-party apps in order to access the complete calls and SMS logs, which encouraged TRAI to take some legal action.

Now, it seems that Apple has accepted the fact and will now enable the developers to create an extension that allows the users to report a spam from within their iPhone's call log interface on the iOS12. Apple has further commented on the matter and said:

"In order to report calls, the user swipes left on an item in the Recent list and selects Report. For SMS messages, they press the Report Messages button when it appears in the Messages transcript."

"Users can also select messages by long-pressing a message and select additional messages, then select Report Messages".

This is called as Unwanted Communication extension and only one out of these could be activated at once. When a user reports SMS or call then this extension will be enabled and it will collect additional information on the users before blocking or reporting a number