Apple announced Pride Edition Woven Nylon band at WWDC 2018

Apple's WWDC 2018 kick-started last night and the company has made some important announcement. The company has announced a brand new watch band for the Apple Watch. Earlier we have reported about the discounted price of the Apple spring collection band, and now the Apple has unveiled the new band called the Pride Edition Woven Nylon band. This band is specially designed to celebrate Pride Month.

With the new band, the company is Celebrating the LGBTQ community. The Pride Band follows the visual theme of the Pride watch face that is already available. The band come in a white color with a rainbow of colors running parallel to each other.

The company has confirmed that the band will be available starting from June onwards. The Pride band comes with a price tag of $49. The Indian price of the band will be Rs. 3,900. Apple will fund the organizations which are working for the benefits of LGBTQ communities from the portion of sales of the watch band.

Apart from the new band, the company has also announced the iOS 12, the latest version of its mobile operating system, designed to make everyday tasks faster and more responsive. iOS 12 aims to change the way iOS users see the world using AR.

With iOS 12, the company finally added the feature everyone was waiting for. With Group FaceTime, it's easy to chat with multiple people at the same time. The company has also introduced the Siri shortcuts which is a much faster way to get things done with the ability for any app to work with Siri.

Users can customize Shortcuts by creating a simple voice command to kick off the task or download the new Shortcuts app to create a series of actions from different apps that can be carried out with a simple tap or customized voice command. It's easy for developers to take advantage of this new capability using Shortcut APIs.

Apple has also introduced Memoji, a more customizable and personalized version of the Animoji where users can create their unique Animoji. This was the first day of the event lets see what else Apple is going to unveil during WWDC 2018.

