Apple World Wide Developers Conference 2018: Watch live-streaming

Apple fans always wait for its Apple developer conference every year. It is a tech event by the company which packs a ton of new announcements from Apple. At the event, the company not only showcase the world, the latest iterations of its operating system and the ecosystem. Moreover, the company also gives some glimpse of the upcoming plans and its long-term strategy.

The WWDC is knocking on the doorstep, the event will start from June 4 in San Jose, California. If you are unable to grab the tickets of the highly anticipated event of the year, or you are not in the US then you can switch to the live streaming of the event. You can watch it from any place across the globe. Here is the link to watch the WWDC 2018 live.

Every year Apple make sure it does the live-streams of its developer conference, and every year its the same this time around. The Cupertino giant will be live-streaming the entire event so that people from all the part of the globe can watch it.

The event will kick start at 10 am PT, which means that the WWDC 2018 will start in India at 10:30 pm IST. The event will be live streamed on various channels. The iPhone, iPad, iPod touch model (iOS 10 and above) or Mac computer owners can watch the streaming company's official website on Safari app.

The first-, second-, or fourth-generation Apple TV owner can enjoy the event at the Apple Events channel. Windows users can watch the WWDC 2018 keynote live using the Microsoft Edge browser.

There were leaks and rumors about the fact that, the company might also launch the much expected iPhone SE 2nd Gen. However, an Apple insider has confirmed that the company will only be making the announcements about the software and the company will not make any announcements regarding the new hardware.

Let's see what's Apple is going to unveil at the event. Hope we will get to see some major announcements and launch.

