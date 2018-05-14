Apple iPhone SE 2 to be launched in September: Notch display and Face ID expected

Apple is rumored to be working on a new smartphone called the iPhone SE 2. We have been coming across several leaks and speculations regarding this device tipping that the handset might be unveiled later this year. Lately, we came across the regulatory filings of this device revealing that it could be unveiled by June. The latest leak is contradictory as it seems to suggest a different launch date.

If a new report by Macotakara has to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 could be announced in September. It states that the device is nowhere close to the mass production now. It is even suggested that the design is yet to be finalized by Apple. The report adds that the company is working on multiple prototypes so it is yet to narrow down on one.

Apple iPhone SE 2 features to expect

As the company is likely working on multiple prototypes, a lot of aspects are being talked about. One set of rumors suggest that it will have a 6-inch display but another set tips that the old format could be retained. However, all these prototypes are said to have common features such as a notch display and Face ID support as the iPhone X.

September launch

Though the previous reports have hinted at a May or June announcement, this report says that the smartphone could be announced in September. It is believed to be announced along with the iPhone X refresh at the annual event. We can expect the Apple iPhone SE 2 to be a cheaper alternative to the premium model.

Lately, the alleged case renders of the smartphone were revealed showing that there could be a glass back and a 3.5mm headphone jack too. The iPhone SE 2 might make use of the Apple A10 Fusion processor announced with the iPhone 7 lineup in 2016. The device is rumored to support HEIF/HEVC media recordings. It is said to be launched with 2GB of RAM and 32GB/128GB of internal storage capacity. Given that the company is making the original iPhone SE in India, its successor is also believed to be made in India at the Wistron plant.