Apple is offering free one month premium iCloud storage to non-subscribers

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant is making a slight change to its iCloud storage plans with the aim to get hold of new users. The change that has been made to the iCloud storage is minor however is a significant change for the iCloud platform.

At this moment Apple is offering 5GB of free iCloud storage to its user base for backing up photos, notes or health tracking data. However, the storage is not enough if a user is capturing a large number of pictures and plans on backing the data to the cloud. If a user wants to go for more storage plan then he/she will have to subscribe to a monthly plan, which most of the users tend to avoid.

It is being reported that Apple is now looking to attract the users to subscribe to the company's offer of one free month of iCloud storage when they decide to skip the paid offering. The first free trial month is only available for the users who have not yet subscribed for an iCloud upgrade. If a user has already signed for that extra storage then they will not get the access to the free month of the iCloud package. As per Apple Insider, it seems like that Apple is also sending notifications to the users who are running out of the 5GB iCloud storage. The notification further states that:

"You do not have enough space in iCloud to back up your iPhone. A 50 GB plan gives you plenty of space to continue backing up your iPhone. Your first month is free and it's just $0.99 each month after"

For the users who are interested to subscribe to the premium upgrade, Apple is offering three different subscription packages for them to choose from. The offers include 50GB storage at a price of $0.99 (Rs 67.05) per month, 200Gb at a price of $2.99 (Rs. 202.52 approx) per month along with the 2TB storage option for $9.99 (Rs. 676.64 approx) per month.

It is worth noting the fact that once the promotion period ends after a month, then the selected plan will be automatically renewed and the subscription fee will be deducted from the card.