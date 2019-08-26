Apple MacBook Pro Might Be Banned On Flights In India Too: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple MacBook Pro owners are barred from carrying the laptops on-board due to alleged battery fire risk. Singapore Airline recently announced this and it is going to affect the Indian travelers who are boarding from India as well. According to the American and European aviation rules, the MacBook Pros purchased between September 2015 and February 2017 can't be carried in the cabin or check-in luggage.

According to a Times of India report, this ban will directly affect the Indian travelers. A DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) official informed TOI that an official ban on the device can be implemented if needed.

On 25 August, Singapore Airline published this on its website:

"Apple has recently announced a recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro models. Affected models were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017. Customers are to refrain from bringing the affected models either as hand-carry or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer."

Recently, the Cupertino-based company recalled some of the MacBook Pro units which were sold in the aforementioned time duration. The reason behind the recall was the possibility of the battery causing overheating and fire catching issues.

Later, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed the US Airlines to restrict the laptops with replaced batteries.

"Please note that the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro laptop, sold between mid-2015 to February-2017 is prohibited onboard any of our mandate carriers," said a TCE Operations co-ordinator.

If you're also an Apple MacBook Pro users then you can visit the Apple store and get your laptop checked if it's affected or not. You can also check your laptop by following these simple steps.

Ho To Check Your MacBook Pro For Replacement Program

First, visit the 15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program page.

Then fill in the serial number of your MacBook and click on the 'Submit' button.

If the MacBook is not effected then you will receive this message:

"The serial number you entered is not eligible under this program because either:

It's not in the affected serial number range.

Our records show that your device has already been serviced as part of this Program."

