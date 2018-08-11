MacBook Pro users reporting crackling noise from speakers

Apple has recently released updates for its MacBook Pro with the latest Intel processors along with a new Butterfly Keyboard mechanism to resolve the issues with its previous-gen keyboard. The keyboard issues were resolved with the update. However, the Cupertino giant's effort to resolve the Keyboard issue has given rise to another issue which is creating a fuss for the users. Following the update to resolve the keyboard related issue, the speakers of the MacBook Pro have become affected with an issue.

A number of users took it to Apple Support Communities, YouTube and Reddit to narrate their ordeal. The users have reported that the built-in speakers on both the new 13-inch as well as 15-inch MacBook Pro are producing random crackling sounds during the audio playback on these devices.

The crackling noise can be heard from the speakers while performing various activities that produces sound output from the laptop. The activities include watching some videos in the VLC media player, watching videos on YouTube and also while using the GarageBand. The reports do not mention whether the crackling noise can be heard at specific volume levels or frequencies as there are a number of factors that need to be considered with the audio output.

As per some reports from the MacRumors, the crackling noise affecting the sound output of the MacBook Pro devices is similar to the issue which these devices experienced back in 2016 while running Windows via Boot camp. It is also being reported that the crackling audio noise on the MacBook Pro devices got so loud that it damaged the speakers. This ultimately led to the requirement of repairing or replacing the speakers.

While the audio issue on the MacBook Pro 2018 devices doesn't appear to be as extreme as it was previously reported, the users believe that the T2 chip, audio drivers, or the interference due to lack of proper protection could have given rise to the issue.

It is also being reported that Apple has been notified about the issue and it is expected that a fix could be on its way. However, Apple has not acknowledged the issue as of now and it is believed that the fix could be expected with the next MacOS Mojave update in the future.