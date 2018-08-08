Apple introduces ‘Friends Mix’ feature for Apple Music

Apple has introduced a new feature for Apple Music which the company has named as 'Friends Mix'. The new feature introduced for the Apple Music allows a user to track songs and artists to which their friends have been listening to over the past week. The newly introduced Friends Mix feature can be located within the 'For You' tab. This feature will show the users a total of 25 songs which their friends have been listening to recently.

Some reports from the TechCrunch suggest that some of the users who are currently running the iOS 12 beta have started receiving the 'Friends Mix' feature. The feature is still to make its way to the Apple Music subscribers on a wider scale. Apple, on the other hand, has not yet made any official announcement related to the feature. However, it is being reported that the feature has gone live for some of the users running on iOS 12 beta platform along with the users running the beta version of macOS Mojave and tvOS 12.

As per some information received by the TechCrunch, the 'Friends Mix' feature will be available on a wider scale for all the Apple Music subscribers in September. However, the feature will not be available for some of the countries including Russia, Turkey, and China. Also, the playlist of the 25 songs which a user's friend has been listening to will be updated every week on Monday. The Friends Mix playlist will display all the songs which suit the taste of the user and will not contain the songs which are unfamiliar to the user.

The newly introduced 'Friends Mix' feature is similar to the 'Friends Weekly' feature which is offered by Spotify. Apple Music already offers a 'Friends Are Listening To' section which allows a user to check the complete music playback history of their friends. The new feature is nothing but an extension of the 'Friends Are listening To' feature. This 'Friends Weekly' feature is a new and fast way of discovering songs which should come handy for the users.

To recall, Apple had earlier released a 'Music Videos' section on Apple Music. The 'Music Videos' feature allows a user to stream music videos directly from the app without the need of opening another app.