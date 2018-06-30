Apple Maps is getting a complete design overhaul

Google Maps is probably the default mapping software which is being used by most of the users globally; however, Apple has its own dream of being a top competitor when it comes to using the Maps. No doubt that Google currently rules this department but it could be a different situation going forward as Apple has also undertaken a major design overhaul for its mapping technology.

According to the company it has been working on the same for the past four years and has completely redesigned its mapping software with inputs of its own data. Apple has also been sending its vehicles around the globe in order to collect relevant information which could further be utilized to improve the Apple Maps.

As per some reports from the Beebom, the company positions itself as a leader in terms of user-privacy and says that it is undertaking utmost care to "protect user's privacy while collecting this data. For example, we will blur faces and license plates on collected images prior to publication".

The reports further suggest that the new data will be available for the Apple Maps with the iOS 12 Beta update starting from next week, however, the feature will be limited to San Francisco and the Bay Area. It is expected that the global rollout of the updates Apple Maps will be available with the iOS 12 stable build and it will cover all of Northern California. The new Apple Maps is expected to feature more detailed ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways and more.

It is also expected that the new feature will gradually make it way throughout the US, however, there is no tentative timeline mentioned related to the update. There is also no information available as to when the new improved Apple Maps will make its way to the users globally.

The major highlight of the new feature is that the directions and corrections will be a server-side update which implies that the users will not need to need to update their software. The reports also point that the new feature will be compatible with the Maps which were downloaded back in 2012. Apart from this, the new feature will also work with Apple Watches and Macs.