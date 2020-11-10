Just In
Apple One More Thing Event Tonight: Livestream Details, Expected Product Launch
Apple's 'Hi, Speed' event brought in four new iPhone 12 models with 5G support. The company has announced another event to launch a couple of new gadgets. The Apple One More Thing event is scheduled to kickstart later tonight and the company is rumored to launch new MacBook models. Here's everything to know about the One More Thing event.
Apple One More Thing: What To Expect
The One More Thing event is expected to be the last of the announcements from Apple. All reports point the company set to debut the new MacBook models with the in-house chip. Looking back, Apple announced at the WWDC 2020 that it would be using processors developed in-house over Intel chips.
However, Apple is yet to unveil new hardware that features the new ARM chips, which is expected to be launched at the event later today. For now, there's nothing much known about the MacBook models or what the company could announce tonight. Since the invites simply state 'One More Thing', we can expect only a single product. This also means no new iPad or Apple Watch or even AirPods.
Apple One More Thing Event Time
The Apple One More Thing event is scheduled to kickstart at 10 AM PT, which is 11:30 PM in India. Like all events this year, the event tonight will also be done virtually. The Apple WWDC 2020 and the Apple 'Hi, Speed' events were also done virtually, allowing people across the globe to access and view the event.
Apple One More Thing: How To Livestream?
There are a couple of platforms where one can Livestream the Apple One More Thing event. For one, you can simply head over to the dedicated Apple Events site (click here) to Livestream the event. Apart from this, one can also check out the event from the Apple TV app and the official YouTube channel.
