Apple partners with BlackMagic to introduce external GPU with AMD Radeon graphics for Mac devices

The Blackmagic eGPU is an all-in-one GPU which houses almost everything and a user simply needs to connect it with their macOS desktop or MacBook.

By:

    Apple has recently refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with the latest Intel CPUs along with a butterfly-switch keyboard. The new lineup comes with an external GPU for the users who want bit more of a graphics processing power.

    Apple partners with BlackMagic to introduce external GPU

    The macOS devices support the external GPUs as it was announced during the WWDC 2017. It allows a user to connect an external graphics card to the macOS-powered system in order to help them with any of their graphics-intensive tasks.

    The companies like Razer have already introduced the eGPUs for the Macs. Now, Apple has also made up its mind to welcome this technology in partnership with the Blackmagic to launch an external GPU. The new GPU is being named as Blackmagic eGPU which will feature an AMD Radeon Pro 580 along with 8GB of DDR5 RAM.

    The Blackmagic eGPU is an all-in-one GPU which houses almost everything and a user simply needs to connect it with their macOS desktop or MacBook. The Blackmagic eGPU features an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports along with four USB 3.1 ports making it a complete peripheral package.

    One of the other major highlights is that it is the first of its kind external GPU which supports Thunderbolt 3 displays such as the 5k LG monitor which the users can use with the MacBook Pro in order to extend their workflow. Users will also be able to use this for an improved performance in the video editing software such as VR games along with some heavy tasks on their macOS devices. The users looking for graphics performance boost for their Mac devices can simply visit the Apple's website in order to get the Blackmagic eGPU.

    Also, in one of our recent articles on Apple we covered that, now a user can configure RAM, CPU, Storage, and GPU on the Apple MacBook in India, you can read the complete story by clicking on this link.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
