Now you can configure RAM, CPU, Storage, and GPU on the Apple MacBook in India

Apple unveiled has officially the latest generation of Apple MacBook Pro on the 12th of July across the globe, which now comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core i5/i7/i9 processors with 6 cores and up to 32 GB RAM options with a third generation butterfly mechanism keyboard.

According to Apple India official website, a user can now customize a MacBook Pro according to her/his requirement. This feature was available in the western countries and now the same has been made available in India as well.

What is configurable MacBook Pro?

Until now, a user in India can only buy a MacBook Pro which comes with a specific set of hardware. Ex: An entry-level MacBook Pro will just have 8 GB of RAM with no dedicated GPU. In this option, a user can easily choose between the CPU, amount of RAM, storage, and GPU.

Ex: A user can get an 8th Gen Core i5 Quad-core model with 32 GB of RAM and a dedicated AMD GPU. In this case, the pricing will vary depending on the choice of hardware that one makes.

Benefit

This is an impressive initiative from Apple, where a user can hand pick the configuration that he wants. A graphic designer might need a powerful GPU, and a video producer might need a powerful CPU and this option will drastically reduce the price of the devices.

Pricing

The pricing of the latest MacBook Pro with the 8th Gen Coffee Lake Intel processor will start from Rs 1,49,990.

Configurable options for the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Configurable up to 2.5Gz Dual-core Intel Core i5 (From 2.3 GHz)

Configurable up to 2TB SSD (From 256 GB)

Configurable up to 16 GB RAM (From 8 GB)

Configurable options for the 15-inch MacBook Pro

Configurable up to 2.9 GHz Octa-core processor (From 2.2 GHz)

Configurable up to 4 TB SSD (From 512 GB)

Configurable up to 32 GB RAM (From 16 GB)

Configurable up to Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory (From Radeon Pro 555X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory)

As Apple does not have an online store in India, a user has to go to a store and order these configurable MacBooks (probably). As of now, there is no information on where to buy a configurable MacBook Pro in India.

These configurable options are only available for the latest MacBook Pro series with the 8th Gen Intel processor. These notebooks will be available from online retails stores and Apple Authorised premium resellers by the end of July 2018 across the country.