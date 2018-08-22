Apple plans to open flagship outlets at key locations in India

Apple seems to be planning to open its own Stores in India, but it is waiting for the pending approval from the government. The tech giant is seeking an approval to open the biggest franchisee outlets at the key locations in metropolitan cities in the country. According to the latest report, the company is planning to open 5-6 franchisee-run outlets which will be at least three times larger than the current stores. The stores will be a 1000-square foot in size and might go up to 5,000 square foot.

However, Apple outlets will be the step-down version of the company's owned Apple Retail Stores. According to the executives, these new outlets will be come up in extremely prominent locations, like shops in malls and high-street shopping area which is accessible for more people. With this strategy, Apple is planning to regain its position in the country. Apple is trying to increase its customer base in India with the help of more Stores, service centres and more.

"With company-owned Apple Stores yet to take shape in the country, Apple wants some of the franchise run outlets to up the experience game through this new format. This is part of Apple's new India strategy to focus on selling on experience rather than discount," Economics Times quoted one of the franchise holders as saying.

Apple currently has around 150Premium Reseller stores running by the franchisees in India, the currents stores are up to 1,500 square feet in area. The new stores will come up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, which will be the biggest markets for Apple in India. Later the company will focus in Hyderabad and Pune.

Moreover, Apple is also aiming to open a couple of stores which will be as large as 5000 squarer feet if a suitable location is available. The main motive of the store is to get the right location and a team which will be identified by the people easily. However, Apple India spokesperson denied commenting on the topic.