Apple products worth Rs 2 crore stolen from showroom in Indore

Apple products are undoubtedly among the best products available in the market. The products made by the company are among some of the best feature-rich devices available for the users and they provide a premium user experience. It would not be wrong to say that Apple has a huge fan following and the demand for its products is also reasonable high attracting a number of users worldwide. Now, it appears that the company has attracted some unwanted attention in India.

According to some reports from the Times of India, an Apple Showroom in Indore, India was recently targeted by some thieves. The thieves reportedly have looted the showroom of products worth Rs 2 crore. In what appears to be a scene from straight out of a bank heist movie the robbers targeted the Apple showroom in the dark of the night to steal the products. The theft case has been reported from an Apple showroom situated near Treasure Island mall in Indore, India.

As per the report, it is being claimed that there were a number of miscreants who were involved in the loot. The miscreants made an entry in the showroom during the night when the showroom was closed. The thieves were wearing hoodies in order to hide their identity.

It is being further reported that the owners had reported the incident the next morning when they have opened the showroom. The report further cites that the police is checking CCTV footage to get leads on the thieves. The Apple Store near the Treasure Island mall that was targeted by the thieves has been closed temporarily. There is no information as to when the store will open for usual business.

The report, on the other hand, has not provided any details regarding the products that have been stolen from the Apple Showroom in Indore. However, it is being speculated that the thieves have stolen goods worth Rs 2 crore. The list of devices could include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch and MacBook devices among others.

An Apple showroom in California was also targeted by the thieves last month. The thieves stole Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks and other electronics products worth $27,000 (Rs. 18,53,685) from the Apple store in Fresno. A video footage of the theft revealed a couple of young men in hoodies stole the products under 40 seconds.