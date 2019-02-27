Apple reveals the winners of 'Shot on iPhone' challenge News oi-Karan Sharma Apple announces the ten winners of Shot on iPhone challenge. Here is the list of winner along with the photographs.

Apple announced its Shot on iPhone Challenge a couple of weeks back, just like every year the company asked its iPhone users to submit their best clicks from the iPhone which they can use it for their next advertisement. Now, the company has announced the winner of the photography competition. The photographs submitted by the participant can be used by Apple under the royalty-free non-exclusive right.

After a long discussion and debate, the company came to the conclusion that only ten winners are going to receive a licensing fee for the use of their picture. The best part about the contest was that Apple made it available for everyone who is not professionals also. The Cupertino company will use the ten winning images on billboards, in its stores and also in advertisement across the globe.

All the ten stunning and creative winning images are chosen by a panel of judges from Apple which also includes photographer Austin Mann and Apple's own Phil Schiller. The participants were open to using any iPhone models from iPhone 7 to the latest iPhone XS Max.

So here is the list of ten winners who's photography really impressed the panel of judges.

Alex Jiang

Blake Marvin

Darren Soh

Nikita Yarosh

Dina Alfasi

Elizabeth Scarrott

Andrew Griswold

Bernard Antolin

LieAdi Darmawan

Robert Glaser

"The top 10 winners came from countries including Singapore, Germany, Belarus, Israel and the US, highlighting the global community of iPhone photographers that participated. These photos capture colorful city scenery, curious animals, creative reflections, the beauty of the ordinary and more," reads Apple Newsroom.

The winning photographs are looks very stunning and beautiful, some of them also seem to be eligible for becoming the official wallpaper of iOS and Mac OS. You can have a look at the images from Apple's official Instagram handle and also from Apple newsroom.

Source