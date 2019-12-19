Apple’s ‘Find My iPhone’ Feature Helps Teen Track Her Stolen Car News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphones have undeniably helped to improve our lifestyle. One can hardly imagine his/her day without this pocket-sized gadget. The usage is not limited to communication and has expanded to media consumption, gaming, etc. Well, it can also help you track your stolen or misplaced belongings. In this case, it helped a teen to track her stolen car.

A 19-year old teen, Victoria O'Connor residing in Iowa, US tracked down her stolen car using her Apple iPhone. The teen had stepped outside of her running car at a QuickTrip this Monday with the phone inside it.

How Was The Car Tacked?

The teen is said to be living mostly in her car after her house was destroyed in a fire breakout back in September. Upon finding that the car has been stolen, O'Connor used the 'Find My iPhone' feature on one of her friend's iPhone.

However, the device was switched off making it impossible to locate. But, the thieves switched on the phone on Tuesday morning allowing the teen to track down her stolen car at a local apartment complex.

Commenting on the matter, Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police officer said that the police department gets a lot of help in solving crimes using such apps and technology. He quoted, "Thieves are going to be thieves. So, the best thing you can do is don't leave your car running unattended and take care of the things that are valuable to you".

This is not the first time a mobile application has helped police track down stolen items. Recently, an application called Hawk Eye available on both Google App Store and Apple's App Store helped Telangana police to recover 67 mobile phones from thieves. No doubt these apps can be a lifesaver at times.

