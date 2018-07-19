Apple’s next iPhone might feature glass-panel edge-to-edge display

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant is said to be working on three new iPhones which are expected to available by later this year. Now, a leaked image surfacing over the web is reportedly showing that the company could use glass panels for the upcoming iPhone models. The leaked images hint that Apple could release the iPhones with 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch models.

The images were shared by a Twitter leakster Ben Geskin and it shows the Apple handsets with the front screen for a base iPhone model, iPhone X successor along with an iPhone X Plus. With the leaked images, it is being speculated that Apple could release all the three new models this year which will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a notch. One of the models of the iPhone is also expected to sport an LCD display rather than the high-end LED display which is currently being used in the iPhone X. This will further allow Apple to make the device available at a lower price point.

The leaked image further shows that the 5.8-inch model has thick bezels as compared to the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models. It is still not clear what the source of the glass panels design is and whether they will make their way to the upcoming iPhone models or not. The 6.1 inch and the 6.5-inch models of the iPhone if released would be the company's largest display iPhone available yet.

It is also being expected that Apple could also release a refreshed iPhone SE. Some images that were leaked last month show an iPhone SE 2 in development along with a notched display which is similar to the iPhone X. This implies that the iPhone SE 2 could also come along with some advanced set of features such as augmented reality technology and a facial recognition feature.

