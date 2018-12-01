Apple store logos go red around the world for world AIDS day

Today is December 1st which is also known for World AIDS Day, just like every year Apple is turning the logos of its retail stores to color red to commemorate the event. The company has also published some stories on App Store which highlights the company's partnership with RED and how people can help to save a life.

When the clock turns 12 am, all the Apple retail stores turned their logos red in honor of World AIDS Day. Apple stores in Australia, Japan, and more have already made the changes. The Company CEO Tim Cook has also posted a tweet saying, "together, we can achieve an AIDS-free generation."

As mentioned above Apple has published a pair of Stories on the App Store. The first story comes with the title "Choose (RED). Give Life." In the first story, the company touts its partnership with (RED), and how users help the company by purchasing RED products from Apple. According to the company it has over (RED) products which includes Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases and more.

Over the past 12 years, your support of our partnership has raised more than $200 million globally for (RED) to fund programs that treat HIV/AIDS. This year, we have more than 20 (RED) products - from the iPhone and Beats headphones to Apple Watch bands and cases.

The second story comes with a title, "Let's Do The Impossible," in this story Apple is offering statistics on the success of treating HIV, as well as commentary from Deborah Dugan, CEO of (RED).

Both the stories are available in App Store you can read the stories on iOS devices. Apple has also refurbished its PRODUCT(RED) site in Japan for the event.

Apple VP Greg Joswiak announced that from December 1 to December 7, the company will donate $1 to (RED) for every Apple Pay transaction in retail stores, online, and in the Apple Store app.

