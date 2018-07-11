Apple Store robbed by four men: $27K worth of iPhone and MacBook

It has been reported that a brazen group of thieves have stolen Apple products in the middle of a crowded Apple Store. The four hooded robbers grabbed 26 Apple items worth $27,000 in a fraction of seconds on July 7. The store is located inside the Fashion Mall in Fresno, California.

The surveillance camera footage shows the swiftness of the theft. In the footage, you can see four men entering the Apple Store as shoppers freeze in shock and horror. They grab everything they can and run out of the store before anyone could react. The Fresno Police lodged a complaint about the stolen Apple products.

The stolen products are Apple iPhone models including the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. Along with the phones, the robbers also grabbed merchandise like MacBook which were hitched with the display tables. However, the robbers managed to pluck the products from the cables used to tether the devices.

"Various iPhones, the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and 8, and even the new iPhone X was taken in this grand theft," ABC7news quoted -Lt. Mark Hudson, Fresno Police Department as saying.

"One customer stood by the door to prevent them from leaving but was knocked out of the way," said Lt. Hudson. "Right now we are looking for four, or five, we believe there was a getaway driver, black males anywhere from 16 to 18 years old."

Investigators are reviewing the footage from the surveillance camera to identify the young men who are involved in this robbery. Police will also look at other similar robberies that happened in Downtown San Luis Obispo last month.

"There are other reports, of other places, other cities in California that have had these kinds of takeover thefts," said Lt. Hudson. "So we are looking into (this crime) being connected to other crimes, at any other Apple Stores outside of Fresno.

Earlier, when the iPhone X was launched it was reported that a group of thieves have stolen more than 300 Apple iPhone X devices worth over $370,000 (roughly Rs. 2.40 crores) from an Apple Store in San Francisco, just ahead of its launch.

Source1, 2