Apple ‘Unleashed’ Event Today: How And Where To Watch Livestream In India, What to Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple is going to kick off its 'Unleashed' event tonight which can be watched via the Apple website and its official YouTube channel. At today's event, Apple is tipped to launch the MacBook Pro models, Mac mini, and the Apple AirPods 3.

Alongside, the tech giant is expected to announce the release date of macOS Monterey that was introduced at WWDC 2021 event; however, the stable version is said to be available for users at end of 2021. Here're details on how to watch livestream in India and expected launches at the Apple 'Unleashed' event tonight.

Apple 'Unleashed' Event: Timing, How To Watch Livestream In India

Apple 'Unleashed' Event will start today (October 18) at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) which will be live-streamed directly through the Apple Park. You can also watch the event via Apple's YouTube channel, Apple.com website, and Apple TV app. Besides, interested fans can watch the livestream directly from the video embedded below.

Apple 'Unleashed' Event: What To Expect?

Apple is expected to launch the MacBook Pro models which will be powered by the M1X chip (upgraded version of M1 chip). The new report suggests the Apple will introduce two variants of the Apple Silicone - the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and the M1 Max which will run the next-gen MacBook Pros. However, Apple has not confirmed anything on this.

Moreover, Apple is said to release two models of the upcoming MacBook Pro-14-inch and 16-inch. Both models are said to come with mini-LED displays, thinner bezels, and 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 resolutions, respectively. Other features might include MagSafe charging, HDMI port, SD card slot, and so on. There won't be Touch Bar.

Additionally, the event is going to witness the new Mac mini which is also said to run the M1x chip. The AirPods 3 is also expected to launch at today's event. In terms of features, the AirPods 3 is said to come with a similar design as the AirPods Pro.

The next-gen AirPods is said to offer better battery life; however, a report suggested that AirPods 3 might offer the same battery life as the Apple AirPods Pro. Other features could include a rectangular charging case, Wireless Charging support, improved audio performance, and so on.

