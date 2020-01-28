ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Avast Harvesting User Data To Third Parties Including Microsoft, Google

    By
    |

    Data collection without consent, manipulation, and selling to third-party apps have had a consistent graph over the years. In a shocking revelation, it's been reported that Avast antivirus has collected and sold user data third parties, including Google and Microsoft. Avast provides antivirus software and security tools in both paid and free formats.

    Avast Harvesting User Data To Third Parties: Report

     

    User Data For Sale

    Avast antivirus is one of the popular antiviruses and claims nearly 435 million downloads on Windows, Mac, and even mobile devices worldwide. An investigative report by Motherboard and PCMag has revealed that Avast collected users' data via browser plugins and then sold it to third parties.

    The report, which gathered information on leaked user data and a few other company documents, has found that the "sale of this data is both highly sensitive and is, in many cases, supposed to remain confidential between the company selling the data and the clients purchasing it". The investigators gathered information from an Avast subsidiary called Jumpshot.

    Avast Harvesting User Data To Third Parties: Report

    Here's how Avast would harvest user data: the antivirus program, installed on a PC collected data. Then, Jumpshot would repackage it as various other products and sell them to big companies. Google and Microsoft are some of the big names that Avast has been selling sensitive user data to.

    Avast Harvesting User Data

    "Potential clients include Google, Yelp, Microsoft, McKinsey, Pepsi, Sephora, Home Depot, Conde Nast, Intuit, and many others," the report highlights. It further reveals that some of the clients have paid millions of dollars for a product that includes 'All Clicks Feed'. This enables them to track user behavior, movements across websites with complete details, and even clicks.

     

    A copy of a contract with Jumpshot reveals that a marketing firm has paid over $2 million, roughly 14 crores for such user data access in 2019. What's worse, many Avast users were hardly aware that it was selling its browsing data, further raising questions of user consent.

    The report provides a statement from Avast, which says it has stopped providing browsing data collected by extensions to Jumpshot. However, the investigation reveals that Avast is still harvesting user data, but this is through the antivirus software rather than the browser plugins.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news antivirus data privacy
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X