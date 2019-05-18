Google keeps track of all your online purchases made to date News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Here's how to check your online purchase details.

Google seems to be keeping track of your online purchases, thanks to the order confirmation emails sent to your Gmail address. According to CNBC, users can see their list of transactions, dating back to at least five years. "Only you can see your purchases," the Google page reads. "Google protects your privacy and security."

Though Google shows the steps to delete the transactions, however, it isn't that simple of a process. In order to remove a transaction, you have to click on purchases, which will show a list of everything you've purchased online using the Gmail as the primary source to receive confirmation emails.

Google will show you if the purchase was found on your Gmail, after which you get an option to select from "got it" or "view email." The process will redirect you to the Gmail account, showing the email which can be deleted.

Google also tracks the purchases done through its services like Google Express and Google Play Store, as well as purchases done through its smart Assistant. A Google spokesperson claims that the page is meant to provide users about their online purchases from the past.

"We don't use any information from your Gmail messages to serve you ads, and that includes the email receipts and confirmations shown on the Purchase page," the spokesperson said.

The company is also making changes to its Shopping hub by letting users buy things directly from Google. In the coming days, Google will also allow users to purchase products seen in YouTube videos.

Besides, Google has also rebranded its Home products renaming it makes the new Nest brand. The company introduced the Nest Hub Max, the first product in the new lineup. The device comes with a digital photo frame powered by Google Photos and the home view dashboard offering full control over the connected smart device.

