Avaya Launches Cloud-Based Conferencing Platform For Indian Enterprises

Avaya, the brand known for business communications and contact center services has introduced a new product- CU360 for the Indian market. It is a compact video collaboration device designed for business communications.

Loaded with features such as 4K display, Android OS, a high-resolution camera, it is touted to be an all-in-one solution for the enterprises.

Avaya CU360 Highlight Features:

The video collaboration unit comes preinstalled with a 4K wide-angle camera sensor that records and streams high-resolution A/V. It supports 3X optical zoom and full HD 1080p video. Moreover, it supports two simultaneous 1080p channels (camera + content) and wireless presentation with Screen Link up to 1920 x 1080p @15fps.

For audio, the unit comes with an inbuilt microphone and supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. Other connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a standard USB port, and an HDMI port at the rear.

Coming to the UI, the device runs on Android OS and is preloaded with Equinox Meetings Online which is a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration service from Avaya. It supports API for endpoint control and has an Avaya control app for Apple devices.

One of the key highlights is the "Huddle Room" feature that allows up to 4- 5 users to carry on with a meeting. It's a digital version of the old-school meeting rooms.

With the AEMO subscription, users will get to use various features such as virtual meeting rooms and give users a smooth, personal user interface for one-stop access to voice, video, chat communications channels, calendar, and others.

Moreover, the unit gets AVAYA Equinox Meetings Online service bundled for video conferencing. This service will be free for the first three months and will cost 10 paise per minute following that.

As for the pricing, Avaya has quoted Rs 64,000 for the device which is available for sale via channel partners. The company has confirmed its plan to collaborate with e-commerce platforms soon.

What Do We Think About The Device?

Avaya is a known name in business communications and contact center services. And, it appears that the attest pro will refine the communication experience in the corporate world. The compact plug-in-play design will make it easy for enterprises to conduct meetings from different coordinates.

Besides, the Avaya IX CU360 comes loaded with a slew of features that comes in handy during virtual meetings. You not only get to make video calls but also share presentations/files and create a huddle space. This seems to be an all-rounder portable cloud-based conferencing platform.

