Uber Partners With Bajaj To Launch Bajaj Qute In Bengaluru

Uber, the world's largest personal mobility company, today announced a partnership with Bajaj Auto, to launch Bajaj Qute on UberXS for quick, affordable and smart urban commuting.

The Bajaj Qute is a driver plus three passenger quadricycle, which is a four-wheeled motor vehicle that's smaller and lighter than a passenger car. Qute comes with two fuel options- CNG and Petrol.

Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia, said, "This partnership is an extension of Uber's commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilization and improving rider convenience."

Samardeep Subandh, Senior VP, Bajaj Auto, said, "Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle of India. It will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanization. Launched in both CNG and Petrol variant, the Qute is powered by a lightweight 216 cc 4-valve water-cooled DTSi engine with closed loop fuel injection system resulting in higher fuel efficiency".

Besides Qute's low running cost makes it suitable for daily commuting and it's easy to drive because of dash mounted sequential shift gears. A turning radius of only 3.5m makes it easy to maneuver and its small size helps to park in congested areas.

What Exactly is UberXS

UberXS is a brand-new category in the India SA region and will initially offer Bajaj Qute exclusively in Bengaluru. Uber's riders will be able to see UberXS on the app from June 13 and it will be available in Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout and parts of the outer ring road to begin with.

All units available as UberXS rides will be powered by the eco-friendlier CNG fuel option, which provides a mileage of 43km/kg and makes urban commuting more environmentally friendly and affordable.

Uber Expansion Plans

Uber is continuously expanding its options to help create a new future of transportation that helps reduce individual car ownership, expands access to transportation and helps governments plan future transportation investments. Uber has recently collaborated with Yulu in Bengaluru to offer e-bikes for reducing congestion and promoting more eco-friendly travel for everyday urban commuters.