Barco launches LCD video wall UniSee in India

Global cinema technology leader Barco today announced the launch of its LCD video wall UniSee in the Indian market.

The platform consists of three modules UniSee View, UniSee Mount, and UniSee Connect.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India said: "Globally, UniSee has already been honored with multiple prestigious technology awards which clearly showcase our edge in terms of technology design."

"The bezel-less video wall will provide applications like control rooms, experience centers, high-end meeting rooms, lobby, broadcast backdrops among others," the company said.

The main reason behind is the unique modularity of the platform which creates the real value. Extending the NoGap technology, for which Barco is renowned for in the control room market with its rear-projection cubes, to this new LCD video wall platform, the inter-tile gaps of the Barco UniSee LCD video wall no longer disturb the one single view.

Besides this seamless viewing experience, Barco UniSee offers an unmatched lifetime, unmatched intra- and inter-tile uniformity, higher brightness and superior reliability for 24/7 applications.

Sanjay Katyal, National Sales Manager, Barco India said, "With the bezel-less display, the easy to dock and undock the panel from the mounting structure feature, the product is a leap forward for Barco. Further, our unique and patented mounting structure, modular set-up etc. add to the uniqueness and clear technology edge of the product."

Here are some key features of the Barco UniSee platform include:

1. Uninterrupted viewing experience with NoGap technology.

2. Modular, future-proof system that grows with your needs.

3. Faster installation and maintenance with front serviceability.

4 More reliability with remote or integrated redundant power supply.