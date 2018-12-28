ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Bengaluru-based Saankhya Labs launches first ‘Made in India’ chipset

This will improve better usage of mobile spectrum and help reduce call drops and improve voice-call quality.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru-based Saankhya Labs has announced the launch of Pruthvi -3, the world's first and most advanced multi-standard Next Generation System-On-Chip (SoC) which will enable live broadcast TV capability on mobile devices and support video offload services from mobile networks to broadcast network.

    Bengaluru-based Saankhya Labs launches first ‘Made in India’ chipset

     

    According to a company, Pruthvi-3 is a fully programmable multi-standard chipset that supports next-generation broadcast standards.

    Parag Naik, Co-Founder, and CEO, Saankhya Labs in his address said, "Pruthvi-3 family of processors are designed to drive the next generation communications architecture required in the 'Convergence era' of broadcast and broadband infrastructure. Powered by our award-winning, patented Software Defined Radio (SDR) architecture, SL-30xx and SL-40xx can support worldwide broadcast communication standards and targeted for use in the Mobile, UHDTV, STB, IoT, and in-vehicle entertainment."

    Meanwhile, the company is also working on its broadcast-broadband convergence solution.

    Furthermore, this will improve better usage of mobile spectrum and help reduce call drops and improve voice-call quality.

    This solution not only helps the service provider but also will help broadcasters such as Doordarshan to monetize their broadcast spectrum by reaching 300+ million additional subscribers enabled by mobile reception, the company said.

    The Pruthvi-3 is an advanced SDR SoC manufactured in 28nm FDSOI process supporting advanced Physical Layer functionality. Advanced computational capabilities coupled with, ultra-lower power consumption and small footprint make it an ideal choice for multiple applications including mobile devices. The Mobile ready version is a first-of-its-kind that supports most advanced IP based NextGen Terrestrial TV reception.

    The chip was launched by Minister of State for Communications, Manoj Sinha at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.

    Read More About: chipset MediaTek new qualcomm
    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue