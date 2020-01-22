Bengaluru Man Loses Rs. 50,000 In FASTag Fraud: Here’s How To Stay Safe

In a recent incident, a victim has lost a sum of Rs. 50,000 in a FASTag fraud that has unfolded in Bengaluru. The incident has been reported by The Times of India. Here's all that you need to know about the FASTag fraud that has taken place.

FASTag Fraud Incident

As per the report, the victim (a man from Bengaluru) raised a complaint that his FASTag wallet is not working. After the complaint, he received a fake call from a scamster claiming to be the Axis Bank customer care executive. The fraudster has sent the victim an online form to get going with the FASTag wallet.

The victim received the form dubbed ‘Axis Bank - FASTag Form'. And, he was fooled about the registration process where the person on the other end managed to get his UPI PIN. The victim claims that he received a link via SMS and was asked to provide a set of details to activate the FASTag wallet.

Victim Shared OTP

He has provided details such as UPI PIN, full name, and registered mobile number. On submitting these details, the person claiming to be the customer care executive has told him that an OTP will be generated and sent to his mobile number. He was asked to send the same to a different number, which the victim did not doubt and just shared. This has led the scamsters to siphon a whopping sum of Rs. 50,000 from his account.

How To Stay Safe From Scams

As there is an increase in the number of online scams, we are constantly seeing people lose money to fraudsters. There are several points to remember when you face such situations. You should keep in mind that you should not reveal any sensitive information such as password or PIN or OTP to anyone.

When it comes to FASTag registration, there is no need to provide your online banking credentials to the executive on the other end. To stay safe, get tags using the MyFASTag app or by visiting the authorized dealers or banks.