These Are 5 Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India Right Now News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Cryptocurrency is booming right now in India urging many people to invest in it. A cryptocurrency exchange lets users buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies. Mostly, these cryptocurrency exchanges support the top cryptocurrencies that prevail.

Investors who are looking for the security of their crypto holdings and exchange rates can reach out to the exchanges that provide great functionality and are secured and user-friendly.

Before you choose a cryptocurrency exchange, you need to ensure to research about the transaction fees, credibility of the exchange and security aspects among the rest.

Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges In India

If you are looking for the best cryptocurrency exchanges in India, then you can check out the options listed below.

Coinswitch: Coinswitch is one of the best crypto exchange aggregators in the world. It supports over 300 cryptocurrencies and 45,000 trading pairs. Partnered with crypto wallet institutions such as Guarda, OKEx, Binance, Coinomi and others, Coinswitch provides answers to all questions such as how to buy Bitcoin in India and how to invest in it.

CoinDcx: CoinDcx is one of the most versatile crypto exchanges in the world. It lets you trade in over 200 coins with the maximum liquidity. Its user interface is simple and convenient and supports unlimited trading. What's noteworthy is that this crypto exchange platform lets investors trade over 200 coins for a trading fee of as low as 0.1%.

ZebPay: The other crypto exchange we are listing here is ZebPay. With over 3 million members on board, ZebPay's interface is clean, simple and intuitive with advanced trading features. It is possible to trade across five crypto pairs at no deposit fees. There are multi-layered security protocols that protect the data and privacy of users.

WazirX: WazirX is one of the most trusted Bitcoin exchanges in India. It offers a trading experience across all platforms including web, Android, iOS, etc. WazirX has an efficient and simple design that caters to both first time investors and professional traders. WazirX has created a token for itself called WRX. Besides being highly secure, it provides instant access as well.

Unicoin: Unocoin is one of the highly trusted cryptocurrency exchanges for Bitcoin, Ether and Tether. The platform helps users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets. It provides unique OTC (Over The Counter) services that enable bulk trade and SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) features. With these features, users can keep a minimum amount aside and the same will be automatically deducted from their linked bank account each month.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India