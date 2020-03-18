Beware! Coronavirus Tracker App For Android Is A Ransomware News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Coronavirus has become the talk of the town right now as it has affected the whole world. As of now, nearly 1,98,600 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the world and the number of deaths due to the same has touched nearly 8,000. While governments, healthcare professionals, and researchers are trying their best to contain the virus, it has become a weapon of ransomware.

After having seen that hackers are spreading malware during the fear of coronavirus, the security research firm ESET has come up with a new report related to the malicious Coronavirus Tracker app. It is exposed that the app is nothing but ransomware.

Malicious Coronavirus Tracker App

The malicious app is reportedly claimed to lock the user's smartphone as soon as they install it. When you open the smartphone, the app will ask for ransom. Lukas Stefanko, a malware researcher notes that the affected users can use the code "4865083501" to unlock their smartphones. The key to open the same is hardcoded, he addes.

In a separate blog, researchers have noted that the malicious app, CovidLock is named so due to the capabilities of the malware and its background story.

Time For Hackers To Cash In

As coronavirus continues to spread and people are practicing work from home and social distancing, cybercriminals are trying to cash in on the situation. The DomainTools' researchers have witnessed a spike in domain names leveraging COVID-19 and Coronavirus. One such domain is (coronavirusapp[.]site) and it claims to have a real-time outbreak tracker via an app for mobile devices.

It prompts users to download an Android app to gain access to the Coronavirus map tracker. In reality, it is Android ransomware that will use techniques to deny the victims access their phone by asking them to change the password to unlock the device. It is called a screen-lock attack and is used to exploit Android devices for quite some time.

The ransomware requests $100 in bitcoin in 48 hours and claims to erase all the pictures, videos, and contacts and the phone's memory. Furthermore, the researchers note that Google has built a protection technique against this type of attack in Android Nougat itself. It will work if you set a password to unlock your phone.

In order to stay safe from these attacks that take place during the coronavirus outbreak, it is recommended that you use only reliable information sources. And, download apps only from Google Play Store.

