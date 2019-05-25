ENGLISH

    Canon opens its first store in India

    The store will also provide easy finance facilities such as EMI through various credit cards, paper finance through Bajaj Finance and cash back options.

    By
    |

    Camera brand Canon has launched its flagship Canon Image Square (CIS) store in New Delhi. The flagship CIS store is aimed to enhance the consumer experience for all the Canon products across segments ranging from entry-level cameras to high-end professional cameras.

    Canon opens its first store in India

     

    In addition to this, the store will also exhibit Cinema cameras, few leading Canon printers and a wide range of unmatched Canon lenses ensuring more positive purchasing decision by the consumers.

    The key highlight of Canon Image Square flagship store is that it provides more than 80 products to choose from a wide array of products displayed right from professional to entry level DSLR's and mirrorless cameras and attractive cameras in PowerShot range. Along with that, CIS flagship stores provide a variety of lenses and selected printers. One of the major USP of the flagship store is that this is the only store where we have displayed the Cinema EOS product line up along with Cine and block lenses enabling Cinematographers to choose according to their needs and requirement.

    "With the launch of first of its kind Canon Image Square flagship store, Canon India marks another milestone to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience for our existing and potential customers. CIS stores have been successful in contributing to Canon's significant customer outreach and positioning it as a market leader. Having established its presence with more than 250 stores in 100+ cities, we take pride in being total solution providers in the imaging arena. The launch of this flagship CIS stores will certainly raise the benchmark for customer service," said Kazutada Kobayashi President & CEO, Canon India.

    The company has also come up with innovative sales and marketing tools like a live demonstration of the products, touch and feel the experience, and workshops further will help the customers to make informed purchases.

     

    The retail store marks a significant landmark in Canon's journey in India with the launch of this new flagship store.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
