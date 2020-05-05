Catch The Last Super Flower Moon 2020 On May 7: Here’s How To Watch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Watching the supermoon can be one of the exciting activities, especially during the lockdown. Incidentally, the final supermoon of 2020 will be appearing on May 7 and can be observed from our homes. Since this supermoon falls in May, it's been traditionally referred to as the Super Flower Moon, according to the Native American season.

What Is Super Flower Moon 2020?

A supermoon is one of the common occurrences and happens when the Moon's orbit is closer to Earth. As this brings the Moon closer to the Earth, it appears much larger and brighter than other full moon occurrences. Prior to this Super Flower Moon, another supermoon appeared in April, called the Super Pink Moon.

This brings us to the queer names for various supermoons. Traditionally, these celestial occurrences have been named after Native American seasons, flowers, and regions that were first published in the Maine Farmer's Almanac. According to this, Algonquin tribes in North America called the May full moon as the Flower Moon due to the abundance of flowers as its generally the Spring season.

There's another reason why the Super Flower Moon is a special one. NASA notes that this would be the last supermoon of 2020. This means it would be a while since we'd get to see a supermoon occurrence.

Super Flower Moon 2020 Date, Time

The Super Flower Moon falls on May 7 and it will reach its full illumination at 4:15 PM in India. Unfortunately, this means that people in India won't be able to watch the phenomenon as it'll still be bright outside. However, there are plenty of space websites that will live stream the Super Flower Moon and can be accessed online.

How To Watch Super Flower Moon 2020

There are a few sites that will be streaming the Super Flower Moon 2020. Popular YouTube channels including Slooh and Virtual Telescope will be live streaming the Super Flower Moon 2020. A live link should be available in a while.

