ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Catch The Last Super Flower Moon 2020 On May 7: Here’s How To Watch

    By
    |

    Watching the supermoon can be one of the exciting activities, especially during the lockdown. Incidentally, the final supermoon of 2020 will be appearing on May 7 and can be observed from our homes. Since this supermoon falls in May, it's been traditionally referred to as the Super Flower Moon, according to the Native American season.

    Catch The Super Flower Moon 2020 On May 7
    source  

     

    What Is Super Flower Moon 2020?

    A supermoon is one of the common occurrences and happens when the Moon's orbit is closer to Earth. As this brings the Moon closer to the Earth, it appears much larger and brighter than other full moon occurrences. Prior to this Super Flower Moon, another supermoon appeared in April, called the Super Pink Moon.

    This brings us to the queer names for various supermoons. Traditionally, these celestial occurrences have been named after Native American seasons, flowers, and regions that were first published in the Maine Farmer's Almanac. According to this, Algonquin tribes in North America called the May full moon as the Flower Moon due to the abundance of flowers as its generally the Spring season.

    Catch The Super Flower Moon 2020 On May 7
    source  

    There's another reason why the Super Flower Moon is a special one. NASA notes that this would be the last supermoon of 2020. This means it would be a while since we'd get to see a supermoon occurrence.

    Super Flower Moon 2020 Date, Time

    The Super Flower Moon falls on May 7 and it will reach its full illumination at 4:15 PM in India. Unfortunately, this means that people in India won't be able to watch the phenomenon as it'll still be bright outside. However, there are plenty of space websites that will live stream the Super Flower Moon and can be accessed online.

     

    How To Watch Super Flower Moon 2020

    There are a few sites that will be streaming the Super Flower Moon 2020. Popular YouTube channels including Slooh and Virtual Telescope will be live streaming the Super Flower Moon 2020. A live link should be available in a while.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X