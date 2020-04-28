NASA Helps USGS To Create Geological Mapping Of Moon: How Is It Different? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

NASA made the first manned landing on Moon back in 1969, marking one of the biggest milestones in human history. Over the years, various space agencies across the world have been venturing to study the Moon in detail, including its surface area to better understand it. Now, the United States Geological Survey has released the first geologic map of the Moon.

Geologic Map Of Moon

Many scientists and astronomers have strived to understand the lunar surface. USGS, in a collaboration with NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute, has come up with the first of its kind map of the Moon. The geologic map of the Moon is providing a chance to have a truly comprehensive look at our nearest cosmic neighbor.

The lunar map called the "Unified Geologic Map of the Moon," will serve as the definitive blueprint of the Moon's surface geology for future human missions and will be invaluable for the international scientific community, educators, and the public-at-large, explains the USGS blog post.

The digital map is available online now and shows the Moon's geology in incredible detail, which is a 1:5,000,000 scale. The geologic map is also color-coded to help users identify geological features, including multiple crater types, plains, and so on.

How Did They Do It?

NASA has played a crucial role in developing the USGS geological map of the Moon. The team created the map using a mix of Apollo-era maps and data from recent satellite missions, including the NASA Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter or LEO. Japan's SELENE has also helped in creating the map.

Additionally, scientists redrew the historical maps to help them tally with the present-day sets, while also preserving some valuable notes. The team also setup consistent descriptions of the features to prevent any confusion with previous Moon maps.

Will This Help?

Apart from helping teams of scientists, astronomers, educators, students, and others, the map will also play a crucial role in other missions. It could serve as a reference point for future Moon missions. Plus, young students could use the geologic map of the Moon to explain the pockmarked terrain and better understand the cosmos.

