CES 2020: Netgear Unveils Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router With Tri-band Mesh Technology News oi-Rohit Arora

Netgear is once again using the CES stage to showcase the company's latest top-of-the line solutions for Home and SMB's. The company has introduced the Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router capable of up to 1.2Gbps over 4G LTE at the ongoing CES 2020. The new router combines the capabilities of the Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi system with 4G LTE cellular connection to provide an alternative to the traditional wired internet options based on Cable/Fiber or DSL connections.

Netgear claims that the Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router is perfect for network connections that have limited or no access to traditional wired broadband. The Orbi 4G LTE router can also be combined with your existing wired service to create an Internet connection that is backed up by 4G LTE in case of a wireline service disruption.

Under the Orbi family of mesh Wi-Fi systems, the Wi-Fi router can also be clubbed with satellites such as Orbi Voice or Orbi Outdoor to offer wider coverage for devices like smart speakers backed by Alexa voice assistant. Moreover, the Orbi router also comes equipped with the ability to add Armor advanced cybersecurity and Circle Smart Parenting Controls to your network.

Additionally, Netgear has also added new products in the company's 'Unmanaged and Smart Managed Pro' switch series. The company has introduced Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ and Ultra60 PoE++ models. The PoE+ switches are touted to feature the first Cloud-managed Ultra60 PoE++ switch in the industry with uninterrupted power PoE for businesses of all sizes.

Here are all the specifications of the new Netgear switches.

NETGEAR GS110TUP And GS710TUP Specifications

• The Ultra60 PoE++ 10-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Pro switch comes with 4 PoE+ and 4 PoE++ ports.

• The GS710TUP come equipped with 8 PoE++ ports, 1 Gigabit Non-PoE Copper and 1 SFP port, with optional Remote/Cloud management capability.

• GS110TUP provides a total PoE budget of 240W and the GS710 with a 480W for powerful PoE applications

NETGEAR GS724TPP Specifications

• Netgear GS724TPP is a 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Hi-Power PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch featuring 2 SFP Ports and optional Remote/Cloud management capability.

• The GS724TPP provides a total PoE budget of 380W for more PoE applications

NETGEAR GS308PP And NETGEAR GS316P

• The GS308PP is an 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch come equipped with 83W PoE budget. While the GS316P is a 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch features 115W PoE budget. Both feature the company's FlexPoE integrated technology to help you increase the PoE budget at any time to facilitate interchangeable external power adapter.

NETGEAR GS316PP And GS348PP

• The GS316PP is a 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-Power PoE+ Switch with 183W PoE budget for high-power PoE devices. On the other hand, the GS348PP 48-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-power PoE+ Switch comes with 380W PoE budget and 24 ports PoE+.

Notably, Netgear showcased the Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot at the last year's CES alongwith the company's Armor cybersecurity on the Orbi Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh Systems. The company had also demonstrated the Nighthawk Ultra-High Speed Cable Telephony modem for Xfinity Voice (CM1150V) at the CES 2019.

The company unveiled the Tri-BandWi-Fi 6 routers; the Nighthawk AX4 and AX8, Wi-Fi 6 in India in may 2019. The AX4 comes equipped with Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps. It works on an AX dual-core processor allowing for smart home automation, 4K UHD streaming, online gaming, and more.

Best Mobiles in India