CES 2020: What To Expect From Sony Event

Sony has finally revealed that it will launch its products on January 6, at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company also has confirmed that it will introduce a 'unique vision of the future'. Many reports are surfacing online regarding the products which say that the company is reportedly planning to launch Bluetooth accessories and many smart TVs during the launch.

However, it is also reported that Sony will not launch the Xperia 3 smartphone at the CES this time and there are chances that the company will launch the Xperia 3 at the Mobile World Congress or IFA event.

Besides, the company is likely to launch WH1000XM3 headphones and as per the FCC filings they will be named as Sony WH-1000XM4. Last year, Sony launched 8K Smart TV along with Master Series Z9G. The smart TV range consists of 8K and 4K resolution, X1 Ultimate processor. The company has also introduced portable wireless speakers such as SRS-XB12, SRS-XB32, and SRS-XB22 along with outdoor part speakers.

CES 2020: Samsung To Launch Flagship TV

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to launch a new flagship TV and now, many reports suggested that the upcoming TV is likely to come without any bezels. As per the leak, the smart TV will be dubbed as Samsung "Zero Bezel" TV. In fact, a new report by The Elec also claims that the company is likely to start its production by February this year, after introducing at CES.

Furthermore, the report suggested that the upcoming flagship TV of Samsung will be named as Q900T or Q950T and it will feature the same design as its The Wall TV. The report also adds that the smart TV will support the in-house One Connect Box. Besides, the company is planning other smart TVs at the event.

