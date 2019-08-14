ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chandrayaan 2 Leaves Earth's Orbit – Soft Landing On Moon Likely

    By
    |

    After revolving around the planet for almost 23 days, Chandrayaan 2 has left the Earth's orbit early on Wednesday. It is now headed towards the Moon after the crucial maneuver around the Earth. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) believes that the ambitious lunar mission will reach the Moon's orbit by August 20.

    Chandrayaan 2 Leaves Earth's Orbit – Soft Landing On Moon Likely

     

    The final orbit raising maneuver was performed at 2:21 AM and the scientists fired a liquid engine of the spacecraft for 1203 seconds and put it in the Lunar Transfer trajectory that could cause it to arrive at the Moon.

    The premier space agency has been continuously monitoring the health of the module from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru alongside Indian Deep Space Network antennas. The agency has also confirmed that the systems onboard the spacecraft are functioning normally.

    While the maneuver took place earlier on Wednesday, August 14, the other maneuver will be carried out on August 20 as the spacecraft approaches the Moon. Its liquid engine will be fired again to insert it into the lunar orbit. The plan is to place the module in an orbit passing over the lunar poles at 100 kms from the Moon's surface. To complete the purpose, four more orbit maneuvers have to be performed.

    Chandrayaan 2 - Most Challenging Mission

    Chandrayaan 2 is India's most challenging mission to date. It was launched on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota using the powerful GSLV-Mk-111 M-1. It carries the Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyaan orbiter. The orbiter will revolve around the Moon for a year while the orbiter has 14 days of lifespan after operating on the lunar surface.

    If everything happens as intended, Vikram Lander would be separated from the orbiter on September 2 as ISRO will bring to power the descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface scheduled for September 7. Notably, this would be the first time for Indian scientists to attempt a soft landing on the Moon, which is a feat achieved only by US, Russia, and China as of now.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news space isro
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue