Just In
- 15 min ago Flipkart National Shopping Days Offers – Avail Up To 80% Off On Smartphones, Accessories And More
- 32 min ago Redmi Note 8 Confirmed – Is It Redmi's 64MP Camera Phone?
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Independence Day Sale: Infinix S4 New Variant Up For Sale
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel Voiceless Emergency Operator Services To Help Users With Speech Impairment
Don't Miss
- News SC orders shifting Unnao rape survivor to AIIMS from Lucknow hospital
- Finance 4 Reasons To Buy Indian Stocks Now
- Movies Nerkonda Paarvai Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights: Ajith Kumar Gave This Instruction To Boney Kapoor?
- Automobiles Tata Upgrades The Nexon Yet Again — What’s New And What Next?
- Sports Revealed: Potential headliners for WWE Hall of Fame 2020 edition
- Lifestyle On Kajol's Birthday, Her Gorgeous And Inspiring Sari Moments
- Education AFCAT Admit Card 2019 To Be Released Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Chandrayaan 2 Beams Back First Set Of Images Of Earth From Space
Chandrayaan-2, India's second attempt to reach the Moon, successfully took off last month. The spacecraft is currently in its planned orbit. Now, a few weeks since its launch, ISRO has shared a few images captured by the Chandrayaan 2. This is the second phase of this space program; the previous one was called off due to a technical snag. The spacecraft has captured the images of earth in high detail.
Chandrayaan-2's First Set Of Images
ISRO took to Twitter to share the first images of Earth captured by the L14 camera installed on the spacecraft. ISRO's tweet reads "#ISRO First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander." This was followed by a series of tweets along with the images boasting the success of the moon mission.
#ISRO— ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019
First set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander
Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I
Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission Highlights
Previously, ISRO completed the Mars mission with the help of Mangalyaan and had started its Moon Mission back in 2008. The operation was unsuccessful following which the organization started developing the Chandrayaan-2. The heavy lift-rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-MK 11) lifted the spacecraft weighing 3,850Kg from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on July 22.
The spacecraft compiles three different components - the orbiter, the lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan' weighing 2,379 kg (eight payloads), 1471 Kg (four payloads), and 27Kg (two payloads) respectively.
The ascent began successfully at 2.43PM and the entire nation witnessed this special event on various platforms. The spacecraft completed its fourth orbit successfully at 3.27 pm on August 2nd. On August 6, the fifth orbit-raising maneuver is expected between 2.30- 3.30 pm IST.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
14,970
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,962
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999