Just In
- 19 min ago List Of Nokia Smartphones With ZEISS Optics Camera In India
- 35 min ago Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones To Be Launched In India During Amazon Prime Day Sale
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Maintains Lead Over Airtel, Vodafone Idea in AGR for March Quarter: TRAI
- 1 hr ago Samsung Venture Unit Backs Four Indian Startups With $8.5 Million Investment
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand’s victory over India is right up there with the very best, says Daniel Vettori
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Spotted Testing In India — Kia Seltos Rival In The Making?
- Finance Gold Prices Zoom Close To Record High Levels Of Rs. 35,096/10 gm As Dollar Retreats Lower
- Lifestyle Man Chugged A Pint Of Beer And Died In Seconds!
- Movies Zindagi Ki Mahek's Samiksha Jaiswal Reacts To Slapgate Controversy With Karan Vohra's Wife!
- News Goa crisis will hurt economy, says Chidambaram
- Education KVS Result 2019: Direct Links To Check TGT Hindi And PRT Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Saturn Rings Will Shine Brighter As It Comes Close To Earth
Saturn's rings will be shining even brighter this month. The planet will rise opposite to the Sun when seen from Earth's sky. The position will give the stargazers the best view of the Saturn and its moons, according to NASA.
The planet will be visible to the naked eye, but it will require a telescope to see the planet's rings, according to EarthSky.org. When Earth passes between the sun and a planet, the other planet "is generally closest to Earth and brightest for that year," EarthSky notes.
This time around, the Sun, Saturn, and Earth will come in a straight line, with our planet being in the center. Saturn can be seen in the southeast in the "teapot" of the Sagittarius constellation.
It will be visible all night and will reach its highest point during midnight. The positioning will also offer close views of Saturn during July, August, and September.
Besides, NASA is planning to send a drone called Dragonfly to Saturn's biggest moon, Titan, the agency said while announcing its latest mission to explore the solar system to understand the origin of humans.
Dragonfly will be a golf-cart-sized drone featuring four propellers. It will embark on an eight-year-long journey in 2026. Its prime target is Titan, Saturn's moon, which is also said to have similarities with our planet.
The drone will also be the first drone lander that is capable of flying over 100 miles through Titan's thick atmosphere, Bridenstine said. "Titan is unlike any other place in our solar system, and the most comparable to early Earth," he added.
Previously, NASA's Cassini probe managed to determine that a day on Saturn is 10 hours, 33 minutes and 38 seconds. The previous estimate was 10 hours 39 minutes and 23 seconds, which was based on the data sent by Voyager.
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
63,000
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900