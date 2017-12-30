Chrome OS 64 to let users run Android apps in the background

It seems like, Google will update its Chrome OS with support for running multiple Android apps simultaneously on supported Chromebook models.

The news comes from the website called ChromeUnboxed. According to the report, the upcoming Chrome OS 64 operating system will bring in a new feature, namely "Android Parallel Tasks". As suggested by the name, this feature will allow users ti run Android apps in the background on Chromebooks that support Google Play Store and Android apps.

Currently, Chrome OS pauses Android apps when the user is not using them. At the moment, it is not possible for users to run multiple Android apps simultaneously. The latest stable version of Chrome OS is version 63 and it was released on December 15. However, Google Chrome OS version is available in the Beta channel.

With the arrival of stable Chrome OS 64, users will be able to enable the Android Parallel Tasks feature in the Google Play store settings. However, their Chromebooks should have the developer mode enabled.

This is how the feature works in Chrome OS 64 Beta, reports ChromeUnboxed. Their folks have even tested the feature on an Acer Chromebook 15.

The reason Google is not vocal about the feature is half of the available Chromebooks on the market doesn't support Android apps. In any case, it is good to see at least the company is putting some efforts to improve the Android support on Chromebooks. Support for multitasking is a necessary functionality for modern operating systems.

We are also hopeful, Google will add support for Android apps and Google Play Store in more Chromebook models in 2018.

The serach engine giant has recently stopped selling its Android-based tablet Pixel C in its online store. As expalined by Google itself, the company wants to shift its focus on Pixelbook. Launched a couple of months back, the Pixelbook is the thinnest and lightest laptop to be launched by Google till date.