Cisco And Value Point Opens Its First Cyber Security Experience Centre In Bengaluru

Value Point has announced the launch of its Cyber Security Experience Centre (CSEC) in collaboration with Cisco in Bengaluru. The new experience centre will be showcasing Cisco solutions and allied managed services that enable Value Point customers to build and manage cyber security platforms. Here are the details:

CSEC will be taking care of real-time scenarios of various verticals and customers, and also enable its customers to get both advanced and hands-on understanding of the entire gamut of Cisco's security solutions.

"As Value Point is moving ahead at a much quicker pace in partnering and supporting customers to swiftly follow the respective digital roadmaps and adopt latest technologies, we play a key role in helping them to build capabilities in cyber securities." R S Shanbhag, Chairman and CEO, Value Point Systems said, "To ensure that our customers efficiently address the challenges of today's and future requirement of digitization, we are leveraging Cisco's expertise for security solutions and have showcased them at the new CSEC."

The cases of cyber attacks are increasing day by day and the impact of these attacks is across networks, applications, and devices. CSEC will address such attacks and vulnerabilities.

CSEC will showcase the cases of network visibility and security, optimal security over a digital network, and enhance protections across entities like enterprise, banking and retail and e-commerce sectors. The CSEC will also continue to add use cases portfolio based on customer feedback.

"As security threats become more complex and persistent, they pose a serious, ongoing challenge. Value Point's Security Experience Center showcases how customers can prepare themselves to combat new-age cyber threats. We are excited about this initiative and committed to helping our customers secure their digital businesses." Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India and SAARC said in a statement.

