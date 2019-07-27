Major Security Flaws in Email, Mobile, Cloud, And Supply Chain: Check Point Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Check Point Software Technologies, a provider of cyber-security solutions globally has released its "Cyber Attack Trends: 2019 Mid-Year Report." The report reveals that no environment is immune to cyber-attacks. Threat actors continue to develop new toolsets and techniques, targeting corporate assets stored on cloud infrastructure, individuals' mobile devices, trusted third-party supplier applications and even popular mail platforms.

According to the report, this year there is over 50 per cent increase in mobile banking attacks compared to 2018. Banking malware is capable of stealing payment data, credentials and funds from victims' bank accounts, and new versions of this malware are ready for massive distribution by anyone willing to pay.

Threat actors are extending their attack vectors such as focusing on the supply chain. In software supply chain attacks, the threat actor typically implant a malicious code into legitimate software, by modifying and infecting one of the building blocks the software relies upon.

The report also suggests that there is a rise in email attacks. Email scammers have started employing various techniques which are specially designed to bypass security solutions and anti-spam filters such as encoded emails, images of the message embedded in the email body.

Apart from that, it also bypasses complex underlying code which mixes plain text letters with HTML characters. That's not it, this also allows scammers to remain under the radar of Anti-Spam filters and attack their targets.

As per the report, the cloud is equally vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Public cloud environments have witnessed an increase in cyber-attacks targeting enormous resources and sensitive data residing within these platforms.

Top Botnet Malware During H1 2019

1. Emotet (29%) - Emotet was first used to employ as a banking Trojan and recently is used as a distributor to other malware or malicious campaigns.

2. Dorkbot (18%) - IRC-based Worm designed to allow remote code execution by its operator, as well as the download of additional malware to the infected system, with the primary motivation being to steal sensitive information and launch denial-of-service attacks.

3. Trickbot (11%) - First appeared in 2016, since then it has been targeting banks mostly in Australia and the U.K, and lately, it has started appearing also in India, Singapore and Malesia.

Top Mobile Malware During H1 2019

1. Triada (30%) - A Modular backdoor for Android which grants superuser privileges to downloaded malware, as it helps it to get embedded into system processes.

2. Lotoor (11%) - Lotoor is a hack tool that exploits vulnerabilities on the Android operating system to gain root privileges on compromised mobile devices.

3. Hidad (7%) - Android malware which repackages legitimate apps and then releases them to a third-party store. It can gain access to key security details built into the OS, allowing an attacker to obtain sensitive user data.

