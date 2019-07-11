'Agent Smith' Malware Affects 15 Million Android Devices in India: Check Point Research News oi-Vivek

There are at least 15 million Android smartphones in India, which are affected by a malware named "Agent Smith" suggests Check Point Research. Here is everything you need to know about the new malware in the town called the "Agent Smith."

What Is Agent Smith Malware?

Agent Smith malware has affected over 25 million Android smartphones across the globe, out of which the 15 million Android smartphones belong to India. Agent Smith is a new-age malware, which replaces pre-installed apps with malware to collect sensitive data for financial benefits.

Agent Smith malware is usually seen in the form of a Google app, and the app will start affecting the actual functionalities of the smartphone. Similarly, users who installed third-party apps outside the play store will get affected.

The report also suggests that the malware is targetting those, whose language is Hindi, Arabic, Russian, and, Indonesian. As of now, there are no apps on Google Play Store which are infected with Agent Smith malware, and users can install any app from the Play Store without any inconvenience.

How To Prevent Your Device From Agent Smith Malware Attack?

There is one simple mantra to prevent your Android smartphone from Agent Smith Malware Attack, do not download and install any apps from third party sources. Always download the app from the Google Play Store to prevent these sorts of attacks.

If you have already installed apps or games from the third party source, then make sure you delete that app/game, and for added security, hard reset (format) your smartphone and start a fresh by downloading the apps from the Google Play Store.

Shimonovich, Head of Mobile Threat Detection Research, Check Point Software Technologies, said

The malware attacks user-installed applications silently, making it challenging for common Android users to combat such threats on their own.

What Do We Think About The Agent Smith Malware Attack?

Agent Smith Malware attack looks like a pretty serious security issue on Android smartphones, which once again, reiterate the fact that one should not install apps or games from outside the Google Play Store.

