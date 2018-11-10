15 warning signs to know that your computer is affected by malware

Decreased Computer Speed

If your computer takes longer to boot up or if you notice a drop in speed when browsing the internet or transferring files from your computer, there is a very good chance that your system is being slowed down by malware or viruses.

Frequent Crashes

Another phenomenon that occurs when your system is being infected by malware or virus is that your system crashes often and takes you to the BSOD (Blue Screen Of Death).

Applications starting more slowly

If a particular app that you use takes longer than usual to start or an error is reported, it's time to scan your system to look for malware or viruses. Though this might not always be the cause, it has been found that malware slows applications down.

Unwanted popups

Although unwanted popups about unwanted sites were more of a thing that happened in the 1990s and early 2000s, the problem pops up nowadays as well. So keep an eye out for that.

Disabled Firewalls and antiviruses

If you find that your antivirus or firewall has been disabled often, this could be because a malware has disabled your security system.

Fake security programs

If you get a popup saying that your computer has been infected and needs to be cleaned from a security system that you did not install, the wise thing to do would be to avoid this.

Forwarding Sites

If you are frequently redirected to different browsers through a Google search or to sites that as you to update a plugin like Flash. This traffic redirection could be through the means of an extension to the browser or a code in the "Destination" folder in the "Properties" program.

Increase in Internet traffic

Virus or malware that has infected your system could be using your bandwidth to download data and files onto your system or turn your computer into a part of the botnet. Depending on programs that monitor or traffic data like NetWorx Portable or iTraffic Monitor could resolve the issue.

Suspicious posts on social networks

If you receive a message from a friend with suspicious links to erotic videos or something similar, this could mean infection, and this probably happened because your friend accidentally clicked on a link that was embedded in messages sent by someone else.

Shortcut files

If you find shortcut files in your computer or your pen drive, there is a good chance that this is a shortcut to a virus and cannot be detected by a normal antivirus.

Unusual Messages

If you get warning messages that you aren't used to seeing, this could be because of something other than a technical issue, there is a good chance that this is happening because malware has taken over your system.

Outgoing messages

If your contacts receive strange messages from you that you did not send, be it through your email, social networking sites, etc. There is a good chance that your computer and web browser might be infected by malware or spyware.

Unable to access Control Panel

It is time to run a full system scan using your antivirus app if you find yourself unable to access your Control Panel. This is because malware often tends to restrict users from using the Control Panel.

Browser Home Page

If you happen to click on malicious links online, then there is a good chance you'll notice unusual behavior or maybe a new toolbar on your web browser. This is a sign of a malware infection.

Being safe than sorry

In spite of all the security steps that are given above, you must not forget the fact that you could still be a victim of virus attacks. The people who develop these are also finding new ways to attack.